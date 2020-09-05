BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Commander of Iraq’s Basra Operations, Major General Akram Saddam, announced on Saturday, the launch of a military operation with the participation of various military and security forces to put an end to the tribal disputes and organized crime in the governorate.
Saddam said that a curfew was not imposed during the operation that began at dawn to disarm the tribes, put an end to tribal disputes and organized crime and protect the people, indicating that each house will be allowed to keep one weapon.
At the same time, similar military operations were launched in the regions and neighborhoods of eastern Baghdad at dawn on Saturday to pursue fugitives and their weapons, in which various military and security forces participated.
The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Kazemi, inherited a heavy legacy of unrestrained arms and tribal conflicts, which have become a real threat to society.
Kazemi called for following up the security file and joint coordination between the security forces to work to end the issue of uncontrolled weapons, impose the prestige of the state, and confront all that threatens the country’s security and stability.
He also called for activating the intelligence effort of the armed forces, to face the great security challenges in Iraq “that require action.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.