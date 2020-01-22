The Iraqi security services have located the rocket launchers used in a recent attack on Baghdad’s green zone, the Baghdad Operations Command said on Tuesday.

Earlier, an Iraqi security source said that three rockets had landed in the green zone in Baghdad, close to the US Embassy, causing no casualties.

“Baghdad Operations Command has discovered launchers from which the rockets were fired in the Al-Zafraniya district,” the command said in a statement.

The country’s security services have also found one fully loaded launcher.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday that the three missiles had been launched from the southeastern Baghdad district of Al-Zafraniya.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

Source: Sputnik

