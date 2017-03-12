BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00) – The Iraqi Army, alongside the Federal Police, continued their large-scale offensive inside western Mosul on Sunday morning, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the New Mosul District.

According to local activists, the Iraqi Armed Forces have entered the New Mosul District today after intense fighting with the Islamic State terror organization.

The Iraqi Armed Forces attacked the New Mosul District this morning from two different axes, killing and wounding several Islamic State terrorists amid this latest advance.

This assault by the Iraqi Armed Forces comes at the same time the commander of the Mosul operations announced that 1/3 of the provincial capital’s western sector has been liberated.

