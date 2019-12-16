BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) forces are currently engaged in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) near the city of Mosul in the Ninawa (Nineveh) Governorate.

According to the official media wing of Hashd Al-Sha’abi, their forces engaged an Islamic State terrorist contingent after the latter was caught trying to sneak through the Al-Khodor Desert south of Mosul.

In a short video released from their official Twitter account, Hashd Al-Sha’abi can be seen taking on the Islamic State fighters this evening:

🔺#مباشر مشاهد من الاشتباكات الجارية حالياً بين قوات #الحشد_الشعبي ومجموعة من عناصر #داعش تحاول التسلل عبر صحراء #الحضر جنوب #الموصل استمعوا الى نداء الابطال ، ولاتنسوهم من الدعاء 🙏🏼#العراق #نينوى pic.twitter.com/adGdGJWru3 — مديرية الإعلام – هيئة الحشد الشعبي (@teamsmediawar) December 16, 2019

