BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iraqi army confirmed the killing of 42 militants from the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization, in a military operation called “The Sweeping Torrent” south of the city of Mosul, with the support of the International Coalition Air Force.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the Iraqi Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Rasoul , revealed : “The Sweeping Torrent operation began, when the heroic Counter-Terrorism Service forces raided the so-called Tigris Sector, in which ISIS terrorist gangs are active in the Ain Al-Jahsh area, south of Mosul.”

The statement said that the Iraqi Armed Forces killed 42 terrorists, including the ISIS governor of the Tigris region and his media official, who was identified by his nom de guerre “Abu Sayyaf”.

بتوجيه من القائد العام للقوات المُسلحة وإشراف مُباشر من قبل رئيس جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب إنطلقت عملية ( السيل الجارف )

حيث داهمت قوات جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب @iraqicts البطلة مايُسمى قاطع ( دجلة ) الذي تنشط فيه عصابات داعـش الإرهابيـة في منطقة عين الجحش جنوبي مدينة #الموصل. pic.twitter.com/hmf9XO9Hyt — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) December 13, 2020

The operation also seized a large amount of weapons and money that were present in the bases of the Islamic State terrorist group.

He explained that the operation came “with air support from the aviation of the Iraqi army and the international coalition aircraft.”

The Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse, and pursue ISIS remnants throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all its lands from the grip of the ISIS group after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which occupied about a third of the country.