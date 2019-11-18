BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in Iraq announced on Monday that they detained several suspected family members of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) fighters from the Al-Hawl Camp in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The Popular Mobilization Units said in a statement on its website that “a force from the Nineveh Popular Mobilization Operations Command detained a number of ISIS families as they attempted to enter Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate after escaping from the Al-Hawl Camp.
They added that “the crossing attempt by these families was carried out by smugglers”; they would later be transferred to the local authorities for questioning.
In December 2017, Iraq declared the liberation of all of its territory from the grip of the Islamic State after nearly three and a half years of war with the terrorist organization that occupied about one third of the country and declared the establishment of an “Islamic caliphate”.
The Iraqi security forces continue to the Islamic State remnants across the country to ensure that ISIS and its fleeing elements do not re-emerge, while the PMU is stationed on the border with Syria to counter repeated attacks by the terrorist organization.
