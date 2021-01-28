BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units announced on Thursday that its forces destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the desert of the Al-Anbar Governorate.

According to the Popular Mobilization Units, their forces in the Al-Anbar Governorate thwarted “a major terrorist plot” that was going to be carried out by the terrorist group near the Syrian border.

“The Operations Command of the Anbar Sector revealed to the Popular Mobilization Units, today, the destruction of the new ISIS headquarters in the Al-Anbar desert and thwarted a major terrorist plot,” the PMU statement said.

The Operations Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Qassem Musleh, said after the operation: “The results of the security operation that was launched according to accurate intelligence information towards a number of targets in the western Anbar province in coordination with joint operations and the Iraqi army’s aviation, have achieved great results, including the destruction of the new ISIS headquarters in the western Anbar desert in the Wadi Al-Malasi region.”

Musleh pointed out that the operation “witnessed the seizure of a pick-up wheel, the arrest of two persons, the phones of terrorist elements, a laptop, a silencer weapon, a number of light weapons and their ammunition, an 81-caliber mortar and a badge for a news agency used to pass through the security checkpoints easily inside one of the facilities.”

On Tuesday, the Iraqi forces managed to find large quantities of weapons belonging to the terrorist group, in addition to destroying four buildings for the terrorist organization.

