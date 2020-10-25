BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iraqi forces destroyed a number of hideouts belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in a mountain range extending between the eastern and northern governorates of the country.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that according to accurate information, a joint force of the Federal Police and the Intelligence Service in the Kirkuk Governorate managed to find eight terrorist hideouts in the Al-Rashad District within the Hamrin mountain range extending to the Diyala Governorate.

The cell confirmed that these dens, which contained barrels of fuel tanks, a motorcycle, food supplies, explosive batteries, C4 and explosive materials, as well as logistical equipment, were destroyed without any incident.

It is noteworthy that the aviation of the International Coalition against terrorism carried out a strike on Saturday, targeting a den in which members of the ISIS terrorist organization were hiding inside the Nineveh Governorate.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all of its lands from the grip of ISIS after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which occupied about a third of the country.