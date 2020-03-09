BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The Iraqi security forces carried out a special operation on Monday that targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cells in the Makhoul Mountain region of the Salaheddine Governorate.
According to the Iraqi security forces, their troops stormed the Islamic State’s positions in the Makhoul Mountain region, eliminating several terrorists after an intense battle.
In addition to the ground attack, the Iraqi security forces said their air force managed to destroy a number of Islamic State tunnels in this mountainous region located north of Baghdad.
The Makhoul Mountain region was considered an Islamic State stronghold during their reign of terror in the Salaheddine Governorate and other parts of Iraq.
Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the terrorist organization in December 2017.
The Iraqi security forces are still searching for the last remnants of the Islamic State terror organization in Iraq, as the latter is believed to still possess a number of cells across the country.
