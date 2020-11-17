BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Federal Intelligence Agency in Iraq announced the arrest of three would-be suicide bombers in the Nineveh Governorate.
The agency revealed in a press release that “the Nineveh Intelligence was able to arrest three wanted terrorists in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 on terrorism, for their affiliation with ISIS terrorist gangs.”
They added, “The suicide bombers worked in the so-called immersion suicide bombers’ battalion, and they admitted their belonging to those criminal gangs.”
Since the Islamic State’s defeat in the Nineveh Governorate, the terrorist group has relied on splinter groups and sleeper cells to wreak havoc on the people of northwestern Iraq.
In response to these attacks by the Islamic State, the Iraqi Armed Forces have conducted several combing operations that are geared at eliminating the last remnants of the terrorist group across the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.