BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Federal Intelligence Agency in Iraq announced the arrest of three would-be suicide bombers in the Nineveh Governorate.

The agency revealed in a press release that “the Nineveh Intelligence was able to arrest three wanted terrorists in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 on terrorism, for their affiliation with ISIS terrorist gangs.”

They added, “The suicide bombers worked in the so-called immersion suicide bombers’ battalion, and they admitted their belonging to those criminal gangs.”

Since the Islamic State’s defeat in the Nineveh Governorate, the terrorist group has relied on splinter groups and sleeper cells to wreak havoc on the people of northwestern Iraq.

In response to these attacks by the Islamic State, the Iraqi Armed Forces have conducted several combing operations that are geared at eliminating the last remnants of the terrorist group across the country.