BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The official media wing of the Iraqi security forces announced on Sunday that four soldiers, including one officer, were wounded in a suicide bombing during the eighth stage Operation Will of Victory.

The Iraqi security forces said in a statement that the “Salaheddine Operations Command has managed, during this stage, to find four terrorist dens containing communications devices, food, clothes, and cooking utensils, and has destroyed two tunnels inside them,” pointing out that “two explosive devices killed five suicide bombers inside a tunnel.”

“During the removal of the stones from the tunnel, one of the suicide terrorists also detonated himself, injuring an officer and three fighters, from the 2nd Regiment of the 91st Brigade,” they said, noting that “our security forces are still besieging the den, so that it can be cleared west of the Tharthar Valley near Sirt village.

They pointed out that “the security forces found an explosive factory in the western part of the Tharthar Valley, near the village of Munawer al-Shammari.”

Earlier today, the Iraqi security forces announced the launch of the eighth phase of the “Will of Victory” operation; they have been conducting ongoing raids since the morning.

