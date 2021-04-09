BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Friday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq said that a large warehouse of filled with military equipment had been found in the Al-Ayadiyah mountain range of the Tal Afar District.

According to Al-Sumaria TV, the cell said in a statement that “as part of the cleansing operations and pursuit of terrorist remnants, a force from the 2nd Regiment of the 73rd Brigade of the15th Division, went to the Al-Ayadiyah mountain range of Tal Afar to search for an ammunition store left by ISIS terrorists.”

The statement indicated that “the store was found containing 50 82 mm mortar bombs, 50 other 120 mm mortar bombs, 5 155 mm artillery shells and 9 attack grenades.”

The statement said that “the store was blown up on site without casualties.” They also confirmed that this operation was carried out according to accurate intelligence information.

The Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIS remnants throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not return again.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all its lands from the grip of the ISIS organization after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which occupied about a third of the country at one point.

