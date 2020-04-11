BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) and the Iraqi Army began the second phase of their military operation along the borders of Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Friday.
“The second phase will focus on four main axes, as the first axis will clear the border between Iraq and Jordan with support from the second axis, which will head towards the Iraqi-Saudi border strip towards potential targets,” Al-Sumaria TV reported, quoting the Hashd Al-Sha’abi commander, Qassem Musleh.
Musleh continued that “the second phase will focus on vital targets and areas that have not entered before, where the third and fourth axis will head towards the Houran Valley and a number of areas that are described as difficult due to their geographical nature that the enemy exploits to hide and camouflage from our forces.”
The operation’s commander indicated that “the process continues in coordination with the Iraqi Army and tribal forces.
Despite the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) defeat in late 2017, the group has terrorized the country with their sleeper cells, which have thrived in the desert regions of Iraq and Syria.
