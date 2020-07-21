BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi) announced on Monday, the killing of the group responsible for the assassination of the commander of the 4th Division of the Federal Police in the city of Samarra, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The PMU said in a statement shared on Al-Sumaria TV that “based on intelligence information, Brigade 313 of the Popular Mobilization Units, through Operation Army Shield northeast of the city of Al-Maqdissah, had access to the terrorist group responsible for the killing of the commander of the 4th Division of the Federal Police, Major General Ali Al-Lami.”

The statement referred to “the killing of all members of the group,” noting that “the bodies of terrorist elements are present in the forensic medicine labs to identify their identities,” stressing that “the operation was crowned with success and achieved its goals by removing the danger from the vicinity of holy Samarra and the shrine of the two military imams.”

The group responsible for the assassination of General Al-Lami was revealed.

The Popular Mobilization Units, along with the Federal Police and Armed Forces, have been conducting several combing operations throughout Iraq to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

