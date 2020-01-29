BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi security services arrested a terrorist who was supplying weapons to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Al-Qa’im District of western Iraq.
READ ALSO: ISIS launches heavy attack along Syria-Iraq border
Detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the 8th Division, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 30th Infantry Brigade, arrested a terrorist in the Tal Al-Rummana district in Al-Qa’im.
The Iraqi security forces have been closely monitoring the Iraq-Syria border to prevent the Islamic State from crossing back and forth to continue their terrorist operations.
Earlier this month, the Swat Command of the Nineveh Police Command was able to arrest the so-called ‘mufti’ of ISIS in a special operation.
The statement pointed out that “the terrorist was working as an imam and orator in a number of the city’s mosques, known for his sermons against the security forces, which were inciting and affiliating with ISIS and educating extremists”
The statement concluded by saying: “He is responsible for issuing a fatwa to bomb the Prophet Younis Mosque, peace be upon him, and he was arrested in the Al-Mansour neighborhood on the right side of the city of Mosul.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.