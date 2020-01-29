Rapid response unit troops of the Iraqi Ground Forces near Kirkuk, 23 September 2017 (Photo by Reuters)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi security services arrested a terrorist who was supplying weapons to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Al-Qa’im District of western Iraq.

READ ALSO: ISIS launches heavy attack along Syria-Iraq border 

Detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the 8th Division, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 30th Infantry Brigade, arrested a terrorist in the Tal Al-Rummana district in Al-Qa’im.

The Iraqi security forces have been closely monitoring the Iraq-Syria border to prevent the Islamic State from crossing back and forth to continue their terrorist operations.

Earlier this month, the Swat Command of the Nineveh Police Command was able to arrest the so-called ‘mufti’ of ISIS in a special operation.

The statement pointed out that “the terrorist was working as an imam and orator in a number of the city’s mosques, known for his sermons against the security forces, which were inciting and affiliating with ISIS and educating extremists”

The statement concluded by saying: “He is responsible for issuing a fatwa to bomb the Prophet Younis Mosque, peace be upon him, and he was arrested in the Al-Mansour neighborhood on the right side of the city of Mosul.

 

ALSO READ  US restarts military operations in Iraq for first time since killing Soleimani

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Be kind to him. Please make him put both his hands on the same chopping block which was used by DAESH and use a hacksaw or Axe and cut his writs or arms off as Daesh did to a young boy who stole something & applied the Sharia Law on him. Then put him on trail & put him away for life or hang him.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Then become as creepy as ISIS?
By watching for too long in the tenebrae, you become part of it…
Just apply the Hague Convention about irregular fighters : summary execution by fire-squad…
Countries with Shariah should be booted out of the UN as Shariah goes against the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, period.

