BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi security services arrested a terrorist who was supplying weapons to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Al-Qa’im District of western Iraq.

Detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the 8th Division, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 30th Infantry Brigade, arrested a terrorist in the Tal Al-Rummana district in Al-Qa’im.

The Iraqi security forces have been closely monitoring the Iraq-Syria border to prevent the Islamic State from crossing back and forth to continue their terrorist operations.

Earlier this month, the Swat Command of the Nineveh Police Command was able to arrest the so-called ‘mufti’ of ISIS in a special operation.

The statement pointed out that “the terrorist was working as an imam and orator in a number of the city’s mosques, known for his sermons against the security forces, which were inciting and affiliating with ISIS and educating extremists”

The statement concluded by saying: “He is responsible for issuing a fatwa to bomb the Prophet Younis Mosque, peace be upon him, and he was arrested in the Al-Mansour neighborhood on the right side of the city of Mosul.

