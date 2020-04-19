BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Iraqi Rapid Response Squad announced on Sunday, the arrest of the logistical support official in the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terror organization.

According to the media office of the Rapid Response Division, their forces arrested the terrorist official in the Daquq District of the Kirkuk Governorate.

The media office of the Rapid Response Division said in a statement, via Al-Sumaria TV, that “the logistical support officer in the terrorist organization ‘ISIS’ was arrested during a qualitative operation in the Daquq District of the Kirkuk Governorate by the leadership of the rapid response team.”

The statement added that the operation “took place in cooperation with the National Security Agency.”

The Security Media Cell in Iraq announced on Monday, the killing of 23 members of the Islamic State in the Kirkuk Governorate.

