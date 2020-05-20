BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi Intelligence Service announced that the person nominated to succeed the terrorist leader and founder of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been handed over to them.
According to the Iraqi News Agency, the Intelligence Service announced that their forces have taken custody Abdel-Nasser Qirdash, noting that he is the candidate to succeed Baghdadi as the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group.
Qirdash is the highest ranking Islamic State officer to ever be taken into custody.
It should be noted that while Qirdash was nominated to replace Baghdadi, the Islamic State ultimately chose to ‘Abdul-Rahman Al-Mawlah as the leader of the group.
He was first arrested in Syria last year, but was not handed over to the Iraqi authorities until recently.
The former Islamic State leader, Baghdadi, was killed during a special U.S. military operation in northwestern Syria in October of 2019.
Baghdadi was hiding in a jihadist-held town in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; he refused to surrender during the U.S. raid and chose to detonate his own suicide vest.
Despite Baghdadi’s death in 2019, the Islamic State has remained active in both Syria and Iraq, often carrying out hit-and-run attacks against the Syrian and Iraqi armies, along with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
