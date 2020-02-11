BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Tuesday the arrest of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) air defense commander in Mosul city.
The directorate said in a statement, “With a qualitative and proactive operation carried out according to accurate intelligence information, the detachments of the Military Intelligence of the 16th Division led the operations in Nineveh,” pointing out that they later cornered and arrested the terrorist.
The Directorate stated that “the terrorist held the position of ISIS air defense commander before liberation.”
The Iraqi army announced, at the end of last month, the resumption of operations against the ISIS terrorist organization in cooperation with the international coalition.
According to the Office of the Commander in Chief, “It was decided to undertake joint actions with the international coalition led by the United States of America to combat ISIS.”
These operations were halted in the wake of the killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Qassem Soleimani, and the subsequent Iranian attacks on two bases hosting American forces in Iraq.
