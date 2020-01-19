BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of a high-ranking Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) official in city of Fallujah, which is located in the Al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq.
In a statement on Sunday, the Iraqi security forces said, “in pursuit of terrorist networks, we have arrested the security official of the province of Fallujah.”
The arrest of this ISIS official comes just a few days after the Iraqi security forces apprehended the terrorist group’s mufti in the Nineveh Governorate of northwestern Iraq.
The remaining ISIS terrorist cells launch attacks from time to time against the Iraqi forces, especially in border areas and checkpoints; this has prompted the army and Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) to step up their search-and-destroy efforts in several governorates inside the country.
