BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – On Monday, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yehya Rasoul, announced the arrest of an ISIS terrorist at Baghdad International Airport.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Rasoul posted on his official Twitter page:

“Through constant follow-up and field work, the Counter-Terrorism Service was able to arrest the so-called General Administrative Coordinator of the ISIS terrorist gang called ‘Abu Nabaa’ at Baghdad International Airport.”

Rasoul added, “It was carefully tracked by the intelligence of the Counter-Terrorism Service, since its launch from a country until its arrival in Iraq, and it was trying to hold a meeting of terrorist gang detachments on the outskirts of the capital, Baghdad.”

Abu Nabaa has been known for his terrorist activity since 2003, when he belonged to several terrorist organizations, most notably Al-Qaeda.

The Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse, and pursue ISIS remnants throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all its lands from the grip of ISIS after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which occupied about a third of the country.