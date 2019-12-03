BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of a deputy leader from the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Kirkuk Governorate in northern Iraq.

“According to our information, the police forces from Hawijah in the Kirkuk province were able to arrest the terrorist known as ‘Abu Khaldoun’ inside an apartment in the Wahad Izhar area. He was assuming the false identity of Sha’alan ‘Obeid,” the Iraqi security forces said.

“This criminal was a deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and was formerly the so-called ’emir’ of the Salaheddine Governorate,” they added.

On October 27, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after he detonated his suicide vest inside the Idlib Governorate of Syria.

Trump noted that Baghdadi was “quickly and accurately identified.” Trump later thanked Turkey, among others, for helping locate Baghdadi .

Advertisements