BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein traveled to Tehran on Saturday to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, about the ongoing relations between the two countries and the recent attack by the U.S. forces on the Iraqi-led Kata’ib Hezbollah paramilitary group in eastern Syria.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and discussed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries and the regional and international situation and its implications for common interests.”

It is worth noting that “this is the second visit of the Iraqi foreign minister to Tehran during the month of February, after his meeting on February 3 with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali Shamkhani and a number of other officials.” .

This comes a day after the Pentagon announced that “the U.S. Air Force conducted a direct strike against sites belonging to armed groups supported by Iran in eastern Syria.

The Pentagon said these strikes were in response to the recent attacks on American personnel in Iraq, following U.S. President Joe Biden’s stern warning to the Islamic Republic about the rocket strikes.

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense issued a statement expressing its astonishment at the statements of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, regarding the exchange of intelligence information before the strike on Syria.

For its part, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Damascus condemned in the strongest terms the American strikes, which it described as “cowardly” and calling it a contradiction of international law and the United Nations charter.

Source: IRNA

