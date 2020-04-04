BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Several Iraqi factions issued a joint statement on Saturday in which they vowed to target the U.S. forces until they fully withdraw from Iraq.

According to the statement, eight Iraqi factions – including Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, Liwaa Imam ‘Ali, and Harakat Al-Nujaba”Movement – vowed to attack the U.S. forces in Iraq, while also condemning the newly appointed Prime Minister, ‘Adnan Al-Zurfi.

The factions called on parliamentarians to get Zurfi to apologize and back down, in order to thwart the alleged “conspiracy.”

In the past, the Iraqi factions like Asaib Ahl Al-Haqq and Kata’ib Hezbollah have targeted the U.S. forces in Iraq, prompting the latter to carry out retaliatory strikes near the Syrian border and other governorates.

Most recently, the U.S. Coalition carried out strikes on the Karbala Airport after a number of rockets targeted their positions at the Taji Airbase near Baghdad.

The Iraqi government has condemned these attacks by the U.S. forces, as they have specifically targeted factions in the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi).

On Monday, the U.S. deployed their Patriot air defense system to Iraq after reports indicated that a “major escalation” was going to happen inside the country.

