BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council against the American President, Donald Trump, was announced after close follow-up by Tehran and the concerned authorities.

Last Thursday, the Rusafa District Investigation Court in Baghdad issued an arrest warrant against President Trump, on charges of assassinating the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and his companions.

A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq stated: “After the competent judge in the Rusafa Investigation Court, who is in charge of the investigation into the murder of Al-Muhandis and his companions, recorded the statements of the claimants for personal right from his family members this morning, and after the preliminary investigation procedures were completed, the judge decided to issue an arrest warrant against the outgoing president of the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “the order came in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code in force, and investigation procedures will continue to find out the other participants in the execution of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

It should be noted that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and Al-Muhandis were assassinated outside of Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020.

Source: RT