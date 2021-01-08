BEIRUT, LEBANON 8:00 A.M.) – The prominent Iraqi lawyer, Hayan al-Khayyat, told Russia’s Sputnik Agency on Thursday that the arrest warrant issued by the Rusafa Investigation Court, against US President Donald Trump, could see the issue of a death sentence.

According to the Iraqi lawyer, the family of the late Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, filed a lawsuit against Trump at the Rusafa Investigation Court, prompting the Iraqi authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the U.S. President.

Al-Khayyat explained that if Trump is found guilty of murdering Mohandis, then based on Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code, the U.S. President could face a death sentence.

The lawyer noted that the investigation procedures are continuing in order to find out other participants in the execution of the crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.

On Thursday, January 7, an Iraqi court issued an arrest warrant against the outgoing U.S. President, Donald Trump, on charges of assassinating Mohandis and the late commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, as they were leaving the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.

The legal expert, Tariq Harb, said earlier in the day that the arrest warrant against the President, Trump, issued by the Rusafa Investigation Court in Baghdad, is one of the requirements for resolving the the investigation, and that the court must take this action when the accused does not show up.

The committee investigating the circumstances of the killings of Soleimani and Mohandis issued 16 new recommendations regarding the case. The committee, set up by the Iraqi Ministry of the Interior recommended that a British security company be suspended from operating in the country.