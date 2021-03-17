BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iraqi army announced that it had thwarted a terrorist infiltration south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement that the army units of the 17th Division thwarted a terrorist infiltration south of the capital, resulting in the killing of one assailant.

According to Alsumaria News, the statement said, “Based on the directives of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces regarding maintaining security and pursuing terrorists, and under the direct supervision of the Baghdad Operations Commander, a military force affiliated with the 1st Regiment of the 55th Brigade and the Intelligence Division of the 17th Division carried out specific operations south of the capital, Baghdad, to clear the area of ​​ISIS cells. ”

The statement indicated that “movements were monitored through thermal cameras for three members of the terrorist organization, and as a result, the military force was able to repel the infiltration after clashes that ended with the killing of one of the terrorists and the escape of two of them.”

The statement added, “The security sectors present there continue to search and pursue the escapees to prevent any terrorist act that affects safe areas and obstructs security plans that preserve the lives of citizens and the safety of their families.”

