The Iraqi army has strengthened control of the country’s border with Syria to prevent infiltration attempts by terrorists, the Iraqi security forces said on Thursday.
“Presence [of the Iraqi forces] on the border posts and vantage points as well as construction and patrol of breastworks, fortifications and fences were enhanced on the Iraqi-Syrian border,” the security forces said in a statement.
According to the statement, reconnaissance work was also strengthened to ensure security of the frontier from the town of Qaim to the Tal Safuk village and eliminate any gaps terrorists could use to get into the Iraqi territory or smuggle weapons.All the operations were conducted in coordination with the Iraqi Air Force, the statement added.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, whose members flee to the neighboring states as the government forces regain control of the Syrian territory.
Source: Sputnik
