BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 A.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces are slowly but surely on their way to victory in Mosul after new advancements were achieved inside the city and in rural areas of Nineveh province on Sunday.

Pushing southwards along the Tigris River from the recently liberated water plant, the Iraqi Army’s 16th Division and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were able to impose full control over the villages of Subaih and Darnajoj, northwest of Mosul.

Here, female residents could be seen throwing their Niqabs on the ground in celebration:

| Al-Masdar News Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Federal Police and Rapid Response Division stormed Bab Al-Tob and made great progress in the area, coming within 300 meters of the Old Bridge and 500 meters of Al-Nuri mosque, the site where ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi held his first speech.

In addition, the Iraqi special forces finally imposed full control over the Al-Aghwat district after a prolonged battle with ISIS militants.

Effectively, the Iraqi Armed Forces have reached the Old City in the central part of western Mosul. This neighborhood consists of small, narrow streets that favor ISIS’ style of urban warfare which relies mostly on sniper nests, booby traps and suicide bombers.

After the Iraqi Armed Forces also entered the New Mosul District earlier today, ISIS controls little more than 15% of Iraq’s second largest city.

