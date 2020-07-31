BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Friday, that Iraqi warplanes carried out precise airstrikes, destroying vehicles belonging to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense released a statement that said their forces targeted the Islamic State’s movements in the Wadi Al-Shai area, as they sought to deliver supplies to their terrorist comrades.

The statement added, “The strikes resulted in the destruction of two Hyundai type wheels used by ISIS to carry out their terrorist operations. The pickup truck was destroyed, in addition to the destruction of a fuel tank for ISIS gangs.”

The Iraqi security forces continue to conduct search-and-destroy missions to pursue the remnants of ISIS throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its deserters do not re-emerge.

