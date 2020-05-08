BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi Military Intelligence and their airborne forces carried out a military operation in the desert of the Al-Anbar Governorate on Friday.

In a statement, the Iraqi Military Intelligence stated: “With a qualitative operation carried out through a joint airborne force consisting of the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Regiment in the leadership of the First Division and a force from a Commando Regiment, terrorist dens were attacked in the areas of ​​Al-Husayniyat and Dagdaghah, northeast of the Rutbah District of the Al-Anbar Province.”

The statement added: “One of our fighters was able to kill a suicide bomber before detonating himself on the raiding force, and the same force was able to burn a Nissan van, carrying rockets, ammunition, chasing a fuel tanker vehicle, burning it, and injuring its driver, and tents for terrorists were also burned.”

The Iraqi Armed Forces have recently stepped up their operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in response to several attacks launched by the terrorist entity in several parts of the country.

