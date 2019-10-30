The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced in a statement on Tuesday that the 7th Infantry Division, led by the commander Brigadier General Raad Mahmoud Abdel-Bashir, has begun a qualitative operation in the Wadi Ja’al, Sin al-Dhib, and Wadi Houran areas of western Al-Anbar.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the airborne force came under the command of the division commander for the purpose of this search-and-destroy mission. They have already clashed with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), which resulted in three terrorists killed.
“The force seized two explosive belts, Kalashnikovs, M16 rifles and two motorcycles, and returned without incident,” the Ministry of Defense announced.
Wadi Houran is located in western Al-Anbar, which alone accounts for one-third of Iraq, to the west, and extends 350 km from the Iraqi-Saudi border.
The Iraqi defense announced on Sunday, October 27, that an airborne force under the command of the 7th Infantry, killed three terrorists and captured two others that were traveling on bicycles west of Lake Tharthar.
It is worth mentioning that Lake Tharthar is located 120 km northwest of Baghdad between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.
In late September, Iraqi forces carried out five air strikes to hunt down the remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group in the desert areas of western Iraq.
