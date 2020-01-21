BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Iraqi Air Force carried out a strategic attack on Tuesday to eliminate an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) base in the Hamrin Mountains.
According to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, their F-16 aircraft carried out a precision strike on the Islamic State den after taking off from the Balad Airbase.
The airstrikes reportedly targeted the Islamic State’s hideouts in the Wadi Al-Shay region of the Hamrin Mountains. The Hamrin Mountain Chain is located in the Diyala Governorate of northeastern Iraq.
The Iraqi security forces continue to search and destroy Islamic State hideouts and bases inside the country, despite the terrorist group’s defeat on the battlefield.
In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all of its territory from the grip of ISIS after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which had occupied nearly a third of the country.
