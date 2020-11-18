BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi air defenses were activated when a number of missiles targeted the Green Zone of Baghdad.

According to reports from Baghdad, at least four rockets fired from the eastern part of the capital targeted the Green Zone last night.

The reports said that the American embassy sirens went off immediately after the first missile landed in the area.

This was followed by an attempt to intercept these hostile missiles from the Iraqi air defense units in the capital city.

Breaking: Video from Baghdad showing the defense systems launching to intercept the rockets pic.twitter.com/w1GsU9FpSR — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) November 17, 2020

For its part, the Security Media Cell stated in a press statement, “Four rockets fell on the Green Zone in Baghdad, and it was found that they were launched from the Al-Amin Al-Thaniyah neighborhood, the Alf Dar District in New Baghdad, east of the capital.”

The Iraqi security forces later stated that the missile attack killed a child and wounded five others.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on the Iraqi capital.