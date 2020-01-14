BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – William Warda, the spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, said that his country will not sign an agreement to keep the American forces in Iraq to continue fighting against ISIS, stressing that the Iraqi government will support the parliament’s vote on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.
“Up to this point, the Iraqi government is committed to implementing the decision of the Iraqi parliament, which stipulates that all foreign forces should withdraw from Iraq. Foreign forces do not only mean the presence of American forces. But all other foreign forces are in Iraq,” Warda told CNN.
Warda said there is currently no agreement with the U.S administration to allow their forces to remain inside of Iraq.
However, contrasting Warda’s claim, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday evening that “all Iraqi leaders have told him on special councils that they support the American military presence in their country, despite public calls for the departure of American soldiers from Iraq.”
Pompeo said during a symposium at Stanford University that “what he heard during talks he held with about 50 Iraqi officials since the beginning of this month contradicts what they publicly announce,” saying that “they will not say this publicly.”
On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted on a resolution demanding an end to the presence of foreign forces in the country, The decision was made after the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.
80 1
- 81Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.