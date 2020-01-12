BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement, Akram Al-Kaabi, announced on Sunday that Iraq “will no longer be safe for the Americans and their agents.”

Al-Kaabi visited the home of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. Armed Forces on January 3rd, and later delivered a letter to the family.

The Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) said that the Secretary-General addressed a letter to the daughter of Major-General Zainab Soleimani, saying that the resistance front will get its revenge soon on the perpetrators of this terrorist act”, adding that “Iraq will not be safe anymore for the Americans, their agents and their supporters.”

The Al-Nujaba Movement is one of the more powerful Iranian-backed paramilitaries, as their forces have participated in the war against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in Iraq and the jihadist rebels in Syria.

In Syria, the Nujaba Movement carried out several operations alongside the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah; they later redeployed to the Syrian-Iraqi border to assist in the border operations against ISIS.

