BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail announced the transfer of 30 tankers with quantities amounting to more than one million liters of fuel to Lebanon, as they help the country recover from the explosion that devastated the capital city, Beirut, on August 4th.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted the Minister of Oil as saying, “The new shipment of gas comes within the assistance provided by the government and the Iraqi people to the Lebanese people, based on the directives of the prime minister and the government to stand by the brothers after the disaster from the explosion at the port of Lebanon.”

For his part, Director General of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib, said, “The Oil Products Distribution Company has completed its preparations for the start of the second delivery in the coming hours of the aid convoy provided to the brotherly Lebanese people of gas, as 30 tanks were equipped with more than one million liters of fuel.”

The Ministry of Oil had previously provided Lebanon with 800 thousand liters of gas, which was transported via land.

For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that it has prepared the shipment of medicines and medical supplies to support Lebanon and a specialized medical team, which will be sent to provide support to the injured in Beirut.