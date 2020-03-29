BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.)- Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi announced that his country will begin to play a serious role in alleviating the conflict between Tehran and Washington, and in removing Iraq and the region completely from its dangerous repercussions.

Zurfi tweeted on Sunday: “The increase in geopolitical tension in the region, especially the conflict between the United States and the neighbor, the Islamic Republic of Iran, has negative repercussions on the Iraqi political, economic and security situation.”

“Therefore, we will start playing a serious role in alleviating this conflict and removing Iraq and the region from its dangerous repercussions,” he continued.

In another tweet, he said, “Iran’s help in facing the Corona virus will contribute to preventing a humanitarian catastrophe that the Iranian people are suffering in a frightening way, and the international community should help them by lifting or easing the sanctions and providing medical treatments because of this health and security repercussions on Iraq, being the most extended and closely related neighbor to the Islamic Republic.” .

Iraq has been at the forefront of this conflict between the U.S. and Iran, as both nations have used the country to launch attacks against each other.

