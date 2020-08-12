BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, against the background of what it described as “the continuous breaches and violations of the Turkish Army.”

In particular, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed Ankara over the attack on the Iraqi border guards in the Erbil Governorate.

As a result of this bombing, at least two soldiers and one officer from the Iraqi Border Guards were killed.

The memorandum, which was delivered by the Undersecretary of the Ministry Ambassador Abdul-Karim Hashem to the Turkish ambassador, held the latter’s government responsible for this attack, and demanded the Turkish side to clarify its circumstances and hold the perpetrators accountable.

In the memo, the ministry stressed the need for the Turkish government to stop the bombing and withdraw its forces from all Iraqi lands, which targeted for the first time Iraqi military personnel who were on a mission to control security in the border strip between the two countries.

Furthermore, the ministry promised that what Turkey had done was a hostile act, and a violation of the country’s sovereignty and sanctity.

In the same regard, the Iraqi government canceled the visit of the Turkish Minister of Defense to Baghdad, as well as all the scheduled visits of Turkish officials at the present time.