BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim, said on Thursday, that “the U.S.-backed aggression of Israel aims to delay the rights of the Palestinians.”

Hakim participated in the Arab League Council meeting at the ministerial level in its session via video conference technology to discuss steps and procedures that can be taken regarding Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley.

Hakim stressed that “the challenge facing our Arab nation and our Palestinian cause is no less dangerous than the global challenge posed by the coronavirus.”

He said that “the repetition of the aggressive tendencies of the usurped Israeli entity supported by America aims to proclaim the legitimate and inalienable Palestinian rights.”

Hakim pointed out that “achieving stability in the region depends on finding a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.”

