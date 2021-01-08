BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – This week marked the centenary of the establishment of the Iraqi army, which was celebrated with a military parade in Baghdad.

During the parade that took place on Wednesday, Iraq showcased its military arsenal, which included its Russian T-90C tanks that were acquired in 2017.

The large military parade was held in Baghdad’s Victory Square in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and with the participation of senior Iraqi officials and officers.

The T-90MS tank is the export version of the latest Russian main battle tank. According to its specifications in terms of protection, firepower and ease of movement, this combat machine has no competitor in the world, Russia Today reported.

It is noteworthy to mention that the T-90 tank is equipped with a dynamic defense system, which provides it with comprehensive protection, very effective against modern means of destruction.

In addition, the crew conditions inside the tank have been significantly improved, as it is the first time that air conditioning systems have been added inside tanks.