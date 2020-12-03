BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee called on the government to diversify the sources of arms to the Iraqi army and not to rely on one country.

Representative in Parliament, Sa’aran Al-Aa’ajibi, said in a press statement, “The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee called on the government to have multiple sources of arming the Iraqi army, and not to rely on one country for arming.”

He stressed, “In the event that relations between us and this country deteriorate, the latter will resort to cutting arms and ammunition from us, and thus its weapons will be ineffective.”

Al-Aa’ajibi pointed out that “the Iraqi army has weapons from several countries, including the United States, France, Russia and Germany.”

Experts and members of the Iraqi parliament are constantly talking about the need for the Iraqi government to resort to diversifying the sources of weapons and not to continue relying on armaments from the United States.

A few days ago, Iran offered Iraq its readiness to supply the Iraqi army with the weapons it wanted to buy from them; however, Baghdad has not given a response.