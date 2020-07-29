BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi media released photos that were said to show a severely damaged Iraqi military plane, after three Katyusha rockets hit the Taji Airbase north of Baghdad on Monday.

The images circulated show that the aircraft was severely damaged, including large holes in the structure of the aircraft as a result of the rocket strikes.

On Monday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that an Iraqi army plane was badly damaged after three Katyusha rockets hit the Taji Airbase.

The cell’s statement said: “The heroic camp of our Iraqi army was attacked, shortly before, by an attack of three Katyusha rockets that were launched from the area of ​​Saba al-Bour.”

The statement added: “These missiles fell on Iraqi military forces’ sites, where the first missile fell on the 15th Squadron of the army’s aircraft and caused significant damage to one of the army’s aircraft, and the second missile fell on the artillery and weapons factory, causing material damage. While the third missile fell in the 2nd Squadron of the Air Force, but it didn’t explode.”

Source: Sputnik

