BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump in connection with the investigation into the killing of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, on January 3rd, 2020.

In a statement , the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq said: “After the competent judge in the Rusafa Investigation Court who is in charge of the investigation into the crime of the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, the martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, and his companions, the statements of the personal claimants from his family members on the morning of January 7th, 2021, with the completion of the preliminary investigation procedures, we decided to issue an arrest warrant against the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code in force.”

The statement added, “Investigation procedures will continue to find out the other participants in the execution of this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee investigating the circumstances of the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and Mohandis issued 16 new recommendations regarding the incidents on Wednesday. The committee, set up by the Iraqi Ministry of the Interior, recommended that a British security company be suspended from operating in the country.

The committee made 16 recommendations, most notably the termination of the services of the British security company, non-renewal of its contract, and its replacement with national companies. It recommended that the Civil Aviation Authority prepare a file on the attack carried out by American aircraft, and that a joint investigation team be formed from Iraq, Iran, Syria and Lebanon to determine the circumstances of the assassination.

This is the first major move by Iraq, since the parliament voted to end the presence of foreign troops inside its country.