BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi Joint Operations Command revealed the completion of the closure of about 140 km of the border with Syria to prevent the infiltration of elements of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command explained that there is coordination with Russia, Syria and Iran on confronting the Islamic State terrorists that are still active along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations, Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, said in a statement to Sputnik Arabic on Wednesday:

“The Iraqi-Syrian border is approximately 610 km, the unevolved part of it is approximately 220 km shared with the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan region, and now we started through the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Resources, the National Assembly and the Popular Mobilization Units to close this part, and we have so far managed to cover approximately 140 km by digging a trench 3 meters deep and 3 meters wide and placing a dirt embankment, as well as barbed wire, towers and surveillance cameras that we obtained from the International Coalition.”

“If this is completed, we will control the infiltration of the ISIS terrorist organization,” he said, noting that “4 days ago, there was an attack by the terrorist organization towards the 6th Border Police Brigade, and one of the brigade members was killed.”

“The terrorist organization ISIS began to operate in the northeastern regions of Syria, so we always have coordination with all parties and equipment to prevent the infiltration of these people, chase them and kill them.”

Regarding the existence of coordination with the Syrian side on the issue, Al-Khafaji stated:

“Yes, we have important coordination with the Syrian side in this regard through the Quadruple Security Center located in the Ministry of Defense, which includes Russia, Syria and Iran in addition to Iraq,” stressing that “this center secures a side.”

“We coordinate with Iraqi officers, Syrian officers, and Russian and Iranian officers, and the purpose of this center is to coordinate cooperative work in the field of information exchange, the movement of units, and the pursuit of terrorist organizations.”

Al-Khafaji pointed out that “ISIS always exploits the desert and the mountains and tries to infiltrate through the existing gaps,” adding that “there is constant monitoring and there is a great intelligence effort.”

Source: Sputnik

