File photo of two Russian-made Su-57 stealth fighters.

Iraq is interested in purchasing infantry vehicles from Russia and in boosting Baghdad-Moscow military ties, Imad Al-Zuhairi, the military inspector for the Iraqi Ministry of Defence, said on Sunday.

“Iraqi Ministry of Defense [wishes] to be hand by hand with the Russian government and with the Ministry of Defense of Russia in air defense and infantry forces,” he said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 defense industry forum near Moscow.

“Yes, that is right,” the official said when asked if Iraq wants to purchase infantry vehicles from Russia.

He also said that Iraq wants to boost military cooperation with Russia and conduct drills to share experiences in combating terrorism.

“Exhibition is very nice, and is very good quality. It is clear message from Iraq to Russia. Russia has a good relationship and she offered military help to support … [due to the] situation in our country, we need help from Russia, and we are every year coming to the exhibition,” he added.

“To buy armor, to buy aircraft, to buy tanks, to buy everything … Land forces, some for ground forces, we are focused on troops. But I am a pilot, I need airplane, I need fighter, Su-57. Helicopters. We have many helicopters from Russia, Mi-35, Mi-28, Mi-17 … It is main [air] power in Iraq,” the official concluded.

 

Source: Sputnik

