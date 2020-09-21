BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday, that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi will ask France during his upcoming visit to France to buy weapons from them.

The minister said that “there is a French desire to strengthen relations with Iraq, matched by an Iraqi desire to strengthen relations with them.”

Hussein added that “there are economic projects that have been put forward and have obtained initial approval, so that French companies implement these projects in order to help Iraq, and they are projects that deal with infrastructure, services, and others that deal with the energy and oil sector, in addition to discussing security and military issues.”

Source: RT