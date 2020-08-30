BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command issued a statement regarding the circulating news of “the presence of Saudi forces at Al-Taji base, north of the capital, Baghdad.”
“Some news agencies have reported that Saudi soldiers have left the Taji air base, and this news is unfounded, and there is no such news,” said Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, according to the Iraq News Agency .
Al-Khafaji explained, “The forces present at the Taji air base are the Iraqi security forces with all their names, and in the past there was a presence of the international coalition forces, but these forces handed over their positions at this base to the Iraqi forces with a large official ceremony.”
The media reports stated that “Saudi soldiers, accompanied by a convoy of the American coalition forces that withdrew from the Taji base, arrived at the American base in Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasaka in Syria from Iraq.”
On Sunday, the international coalition led by the United States announced their departure from the Taji base, noting that it had handed over training sites worth $347 million to the Iraqi forces.
The rumors about the Saudi troops leaving the Taji base were first reported on Friday, when it was revealed that the latter’s forces entered Syria from neighboring Iraq.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.