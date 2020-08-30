BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command issued a statement regarding the circulating news of “the presence of Saudi forces at Al-Taji base, north of the capital, Baghdad.”

“Some news agencies have reported that Saudi soldiers have left the Taji air base, and this news is unfounded, and there is no such news,” said Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, according to the Iraq News Agency .

Al-Khafaji explained, “The forces present at the Taji air base are the Iraqi security forces with all their names, and in the past there was a presence of the international coalition forces, but these forces handed over their positions at this base to the Iraqi forces with a large official ceremony.”

The media reports stated that “Saudi soldiers, accompanied by a convoy of the American coalition forces that withdrew from the Taji base, arrived at the American base in Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasaka in Syria from Iraq.”

On Sunday, the international coalition led by the United States announced their departure from the Taji base, noting that it had handed over training sites worth $347 million to the Iraqi forces.

The rumors about the Saudi troops leaving the Taji base were first reported on Friday, when it was revealed that the latter’s forces entered Syria from neighboring Iraq.