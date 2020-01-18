BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Iraqi government denied claims that the country’s military is resuming joint operations with the US-led coalition after Washington’s assassination of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

“The joint operations have not resumed and we have not given our authorization,” Major General Abdul-Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said on Thursday, Press RV reported.

He added that the coalition did not have permission from Baghdad to carry out any joint missions.

The remarks came after the New York Times, citing two American military officials, reported Thursday that the US had resumed the operations.

Khalaf stated that the Iraqi government had ordered the coalition to halt its joint operations following the US assassination of Quds Force Commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani,, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), or Hashad al-Shabi,

Last month, another US airstrike killed 25 members of PMU in the Arab country’s western region.

Washington began the pause on January 5, two days after the strike, but furious Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel more than 5,000 US troops based in their country.

The Pentagon announced it had no information with regard the the alleged resumption of joint operations with Iraqi troops.

