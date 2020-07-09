BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday, the fact that there is no coordination between Iraq and Turkey regarding military operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), announcing Iraq’s options to respond to the Turkish bombing if it continues.
The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Al-Sahaf, in a press statement said:
“We condemn and reject in the strongest terms the provocative unilateral military attacks by Turkey. We emphasize the lack of coordination with the Iraqi government.”
Sahaf pointed out that “these actions will contribute to increasing the pace of escalation on the border strip between the two countries, which will not be good for anti-terrorism efforts in the region, but will reflect on regional security, so we call on the international community to take its role in supporting Iraq’s right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He said that “international laws guarantee Iraq the right to respond, and the possibility of resorting to the Security Council, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as relying on a trade exchange that exceeds $16 billion annually in favor of Turkey, and the presence of dozens of Turkish companies residing in Iraq.”
He added, “All of this is sources of strength and options in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but we are counting on relying on the rules of good neighborliness and preserving interests in a circle of balance, respect for sovereignty and the sustainability of joint coordination in all of its people to be reflected on the two neighboring peoples”, noting that “no, we still see a political solution as a way to bypass repeated attacks, but in return we have power cards. ”
In contrast, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that “Ankara is determined to take all necessary measures within the framework of the principle of self-defense emanating from international law, against the destructive activities coming from Iraqi lands, which threaten its borders, security and stability.”
In response to Iraqi statements critical of Operation Eagle Claw, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said, as quoted by state-owned TRT: “Ankara provided the necessary clarifications in a timely manner to the Iraqi side about the two operations against the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.