Rapid response unit troops of the Iraqi Ground Forces near Kirkuk, 23 September 2017 (Photo by Reuters)

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday ISIL had been defeated from a military perspective but he would only declare final victory after ISIL militants were routed in the desert.

Iraqi forces on Friday captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town under ISIL control, signaling the collapse of the group’s “caliphate” proclaimed after it overran much of Iraq’s north and west in 2014.

Securing desert and border areas is what remains in the campaign against ISIL, military commanders say.

Abadi’s comments came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared the end of ISIL while a senior Iranian military commander thanked the “thousands of martyrs” killed in operations organized by Iran to defeat the militant group in Syria and Iraq.

Source: Reuters

Share this article:
  • 182
  • 35
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    217
    Shares
ALSO READ  Islamic State routed from key sites east of Euphrates - video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz